DA: 5-month-old baby dies at hospital after being found unresponsive at Waltham daycare

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-month-old baby who was found unresponsive at a licensed daycare facility in Waltham on Tuesday night, officials said.

Emergency officials responding to the daycare on Falmouth Road rushed the baby to the hospital after staffers administered CPR, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

The baby was later pronounced dead at the hospital. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

In wake of the baby’s death, Ryan says detectives assigned to her office will now provide families who suffer the unexpected death of a child with informational material from The Massachusetts Center for Unexpected Infant and Child Death.

“The loss of a child is the most devastating tragedy a family can endure. We know that the trauma of this loss has immediate impacts on those who loved and cared for that child,” Ryan said in a press release.

Waltham police and state troopers assigned to Ryan’s office are investigating.

