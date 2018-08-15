DA: Dorchester man shot, killed Everett man in marijuana deal gone bad

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man charged with murder and armed robbery fatally shot an Everett man in June when an agreed upon marijuana deal went wrong, Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley announced.

Frederick Reynoso, 26, was held without bail at his arraignment Wednesday in Dorchester Municipal Court for his alleged role in a shooting that claimed the life of 25-year-old Abran Castillo.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Lee told the court that Reynoso contacted Castillo to arrange to purchase marijuana on June 5. Castillo and an acquaintance traveled by car to Claybourne Street in Dorchester, where Reynoso and a second man entered the vehicle’s back seat, according to Lee.

The deal took an unexpected turn when the men allegedly robbed Castillo at gunpoint.

During the encounter, Reynoso exited the vehicle, walked to where the second victim was seated in the driver’s seat and robbed him of his phone, cash, and keys, prosecutors said. Shortly after, Reynoso reentered the vehicle’s back seat and Castillo was shot dead.

Boston Police homicide detectives obtained phone records showing Reynoso was in communication with Castillo up until minutes before the shooting, according to prosecutors. A fingerprint found on the rear passenger’s side door of the vehicle was also said to be matched to Reynoso.

