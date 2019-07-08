DA: Elderly woman pulled from water off Hull beach has died

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 69-year-old woman who was pulled from the water off a beach in Hull on Sunday has died, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an unresponsive woman who had been pulled from the water in the areas of 123 Beach Ave. about 2 p.m. tended to the victim and took her to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, where she was pronounced dead, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

The woman has been identified as Amy White, of Hull.

The incident remains under investigation, though foul play is not suspected.

