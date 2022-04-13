(WHDH) — A former Biology teacher is facing child molestation charges in connection with alleged sexual acts involving seven minors, authorities said.

Anessa Paige Gower, of California, was arrested last week at Sacramento International Airport as she was returning to California from Hawaii, according to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office says it filed 29 counts against Gower in Contra Costa County Superior Court, including multiple charges of child molestation.

“Gower was a biology teacher at Making Waves Academy in Richmond and allegedly engaged in numerous acts of a sexual nature with minors between 2021-2022,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Gower is also accused of sharing sexually graphic photos over online platforms, according to investigators.

An investigation remains ongoing.

