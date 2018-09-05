DA: Family member who misled police charged in grisly murders of mom, 3 kids in West Brookfield

EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A family member who authorities say initially interfered with an investigation into the deaths of a mother and three young children in West Brookfield is now charged with murdering them.

Mathew Locke, 31, of Ware, has been charged with four counts of murder in connection with the stabbing and burning deaths of Sara Bermudez, 38, and her three children, Madison, 8, James, 6, and Michael, 2, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. announced Wednesday.

Officers responding to Bermudez’s Old Warren Road home on March 1 found all four bodies stabbed and burned in an upstairs bedroom, police said.

Locke was indicted in June on four counts of interfering with a murder investigation after telling police Bermudez’s husband, Moses, told him that members of the MS-13 gang were responsible for the murders.

He and Moses Bermudez are cousins. Moses is not being “looked at” in connection with the case, police said.

Locke is currently serving a six-month prison sentence for larceny, vandalism and trespassing charges that stem from a case out of Palmer.

He is also accused of misstating his relationship with Sarah Bermudez and the last time he had been in the Bermudez household, according to court documents.

Locke is slated to be arraigned Wednesday at 2 p.m. in East Brookfield District Court.

Anyone with information relative to the murders is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police at 508-832-9234 or West Brookfield at 508-867-1405.

Mathew Locke charged with 4 counts of murder in connection with west Brookfield quadruple murders #7News pic.twitter.com/OZXip6KrtP — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 5, 2018

