DA: Hit-and-run driver arrested for fatally striking woman walking with son in Seekonk

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a Rhode Island man accused of fatally hitting a woman with his car in Seekonk before driving away from the scene Thursday evening.

Jeremy Schmidt, 27, of East Providence, R.I., was taken into custody around 4:30 a.m. Friday by Rhode Island State Police, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning as a fugitive from justice.

Officers responding to the area of 893 Newman Avenue around 6:45 p.m. found 37-year-old Antonieta Vargas, of Seekonk, suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a Jeep Cherokee while walking with her 11-year-old son, the DA’s office said.

Vargas was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police, Seekonk Police and Rhode Island State Police.

