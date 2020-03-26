DA: Homicide investigation underway in Mashpee

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cape and Island’s District Attorney has launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in Mashpee, officials announced Thursday.

Police were called to an apartment on Center Street around 11:40 a.m. for assistance and upon arrival found an unresponsive woman suffering from “obvious” signs of blunt force trauma, according to a joint release issued by D.A. Michael O’Keefe and Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline.

The woman, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 46-year-old man, whose name has also not been released, was hospitalized for injuries he sustained in the alleged altercation.

He has been placed under arrest on a murder charge in connection with the investigation.

No further information has been made available.

