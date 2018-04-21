​NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) – A homicide investigation is underway in North Andover, the Essex County District Attorney’s office confirmed Saturday.

Authorities responded just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday to a home on Lincoln Street. A neighbor called police after he said he went down to the basement and found his female neighbor deceased.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

