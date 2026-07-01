LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman whose body was found at a pond in Lakeville overnight has been identified, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced Wednesday.

At approximately 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, Freetown police received a 911 call from a person who stated they had been boating on Long Pond in Lakeville and saw people riding on two jet skis. The caller said they saw one of the jetskis with two female riders tip over, and one did not resurface from the water.

The District Attorney’s Office said Massachusetts State Police, Lakeville Police, Freetown Police, and Environmental Police responded to the scene. The victim’s body was eventually located at approximately 12:40 a.m. Wednesday by the SEMLEC Marine Unit, nearly 400 feet from shore in five feet of water.

The woman was identified as Daisha Murphy, 25, of Brockton. The District Attorney’s Office said she was not wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident.

The situation remains under investigation.

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