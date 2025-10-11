WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 49-year-old man who was killed in an industrial accident in Westport on Friday morning.

Crews responding to a medical call at Mid City Scrap on State Road around 11 a.m. found Mark Peters, of Taunton, suffering from a crushing injury to his lower extremities, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Westport Police, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and OSHA are investigating but the incident does not appear to be suspicious.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)