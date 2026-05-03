MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the person who was killed in an assault in Milford on Friday.

Michael Albro, 54, of Medway, was killed in the incident and a suspect has been identified and taken into custody, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned Monday.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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