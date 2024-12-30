ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 43-year-old man who was found dead in a backyard in Abington on Friday and whose death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers conducting a well-being check on Plymouth Street around 7:30 p.m. found Anthony Leverone dead from apparent blunt force trauma injuries, according to a joint statement issued by the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office and Abington police.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Massachusetts State Police at 508-894-2584.

