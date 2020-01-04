DA identifies victim of deadly Lynn shooting

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 25-year-old Worcester man who was shot and killed in Lynn on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of Lander and Howard streets about 5 a.m. found Bryan Omar Mendez suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, officials said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

