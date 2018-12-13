DA: Infant injured in Revere pedestrian crash has died, more charges ‘likely’

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The two-month-old baby who was injured in a Revere pedestrian crash on Sunday that left her 5-year-old sister dead has died, officials said.

The infant, identified as Natasha Nicole Mejia-Rivera, died Wednesday night from injuries she sustained in the crash that also killed her sister, 5-year-old Adrianna Mejia-Rivera, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Their mother was critically injured and two other people were hospitalized.

Autumn Harris, 42, of Beacon Hill, was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail following her arraignment Monday in Chelsea District Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle for her alleged role in the collision near the intersection of Route 145 and North Shore Road.

Officials say that evidence gathered by the State Police Suffolk County Detective Unit, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and Revere Police detectives suggests that Harris was behind the wheel of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday when it left the roadway and struck a group of five pedestrians on a sidewalk along the median strip of Route 145.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney John P. Pappas said, “Our priority right now is supporting a family who lost the center of their world in the blink of an eye.”

Pappas, who has assigned two victim-witness advocates to the case, added that additional charges are likely in the days and weeks to come.

Police say Harris said she had consumed one beer earlier in the afternoon, that she had taken prescription and over-the-counter medication to help her sleep the night before, and that she had only slept two hours before working all day the day before.

She allegedly stated that she had vaped CBD oil in the vehicle and that she might have nodded off at the wheel.

She is due back in court Jan. 10.

