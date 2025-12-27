WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 83-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Walpole on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Washington Street around 1:30 p.m. found the man injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

His name has not been released.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walpole Detective Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

