BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office is investigating a fatal car crash involving a pedestrian in Brockton.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near 1367 Main Street shortly after 5 p.m. for reports of the crash, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.
No further details were released.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
