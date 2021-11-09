BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office is investigating a fatal car crash involving a pedestrian in Brockton.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near 1367 Main Street shortly after 5 p.m. for reports of the crash, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

No further details were released.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office will release more information once developments warrant. — Brockton Police (@BrocktonPolice) November 10, 2021

