DA: Investigation underway after lower half of human body found in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after the lower half of a human body was found near a hydroelectric plant in Lawrence on Friday, officials said.

Workers performing routine maintenance at Lawrence Hydroelectric Associates on South Broadway found the remains, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, Kimball said.

No additional information was immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting with the investigation.

