FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was pulled from a pond in Framingham on Tuesday, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.

First responders were called to Learned Pond around 12:30 p.m., for reports of the body in the pond, said Framingham Police Lieutenant Mickens.

So far, officials have not been able to identify the person.

No further details were released.

