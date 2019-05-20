DA launches death investigation after 13-year-old girl brought to Lawrence hospital dead

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Lawrence after a 13-year-old girl was brought to Lawrence General Hospital dead.

The girl, whose name was not released, was dead when she was dropped off at the hospital’s emergency room Monday evening, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Her death is being investigated by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, Lawrence police, and the Essex State Police Detective Unit.

The cause and manner of her death have not been released.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

