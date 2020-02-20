DA: Lynn man indicted for string of robberies

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man arrested for robbing a convenience store has been indicted on 10 counts of armed and masked robbery, according to the Middlesex District Attorney.

Ramfis Casado, 34, was a captured by Malden police after an officer allegedly walked in on him holding up a convenience store in a pair of red gloves, police said.

The suspect, known as the “Red Handed Bandit,” is facing 10 counts of armed and masked robbery, 10 counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, 2 counts of assault and battery, unarmed robbery, failing to stop a motor vehicle at a police stop, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s Office.

The charges are in connection with a string of armed robberies in Malden, Everett, Melrose, Woburn, Waltham and Arlington, Ryan’s office said.

Casado was initially arrested in December for allegedly robbing the In & Out Convenience Store on Lebanon Street in Malden, authorities said.

Officers responding to the reported armed robbery encountered the suspect who was exiting the store and chased him to a blue BMW in an attempt to arrest him, officials said. He was able to speed away from police, according to officials.

Officers learned the suspect allegedly stole cash from the register after threatening the clerk with a knife, officials said. A search warrant was executed the next day and police recovered items that linked the suspect to other robberies inside of a room he rented, Ryan said.

He was arraigned in Malden District Court and was ordered held without bail, according to Ryan.

A subsequent investigation allowed officers to tie him to additional masked robberies by clothing and shoes recovered from his rented room, officials said.

His BMW, which was reported stolen, was also found in a parking garage in Boston, Ryan said.

Investigators used surveillance video, which showed Casado allegedly dropping of the BMW to a parking valet shortly after the robbery in Malden, officials said.

In February, Casado was indicted on robbery charges for incidents in Malden, Arlington, Everett, Melrose, Woburn, and Waltham, according to Ryan.

He was allegedly armed with a knife during 10 of the 11 alleged robberies, Ryan said.

