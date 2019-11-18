DA: Man arrested in connection with the murder of a woman found near Athol wastewater plant

ATKINSON, MAINE (WHDH) - ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — An arrest has been made in connection with a death investigation that was launched after the body of a woman was found at a wastewater treatment plant in Athol last week.

Keith Hamel, 23, of Athol, was arrested in the downtown area Monday on a warrant charging him with the Nov. 11 murder of 26-year-old Kelsey Clifford of Leominster, according to a release issued by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Clifford’s body was found outside the entrance to the Athol Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Her death was jointly investigated by the Athol Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit

An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

No information on possible suspects or motive has been released.

