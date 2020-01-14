DA: Man charged in murder of father, son in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is being charged in the fatal shooting of a father and son in Framingham last week, allegedly sending bullets flying into a neighboring building where a 4-year-old and a teenager were sleeping, officials said.

Aneudy Delgado-Torres was charged with two counts of murder, possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition after allegedly shooting Framingham residents James “Manny” Wade, 45, and James Wade, 24, on Second Street and Beaver Terrace last Friday, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said.

Ryan said a parking lot in that area was known for drug transactions, and recently two sellers had vied for control of the spot. On Friday, the Wades went to meet people known to them at the parking lot around 11:30 p.m. and several people, including Delgado-Torres, were already there, Ryan said.

Delgado-Torres started shooting at the Wades without any previous conversation, hitting them both, Ryan said. A bullet also went through the storm door of a neighboring building, also passing through an interior door before ricocheting off a stairway and lodging in the wall of a room where the child and teenager were sleeping, she said.

Delgado-Torres was arrested Tuesday at a Marlborough hotel and the relationship between Delgado-Torres and the Wades remains under investigation, Ryan said. Delgado-Torres is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow in Framingham District Court.

