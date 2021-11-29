LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing a murder charge after allegedly stabbing the mother of a two-month-old to death in Lowell on Thanksgiving, officials said Monday.

Officers performing a well-being check for a woman and a two-month-old at a Llewelyn Street home on Thanksgiving found the woman, later identified as Dejah Jenkins-Minus, 22, of Boston, dead at the scene, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. The two-month-old was later found unharmed.

The Chief Medical Examiner determined Jenkins-Minus’s death a homicide by multiple sharp force injuries and the DA’s Office said a knife found at the scene appeared to be consistent with the murder weapon. Police arrested Leonard D. Robinson, 22, of Boston, on Monday and charged him with murder.

