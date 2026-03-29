BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A shootout between police and a man who opened fire on them in Brockton early Sunday morning left the gunman an a 71-year-old man who was sleeping nearby hospitalized with gunshot wounds, officials said.

Officers who were pursuing a 2025 Lexus around 2:15 a.m. say the 44-year-old driver spun out at the intersection of Moraine and Spring streets, got out of his vehicle, and opened fire on them over the roof of the car, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

The officers exited the cruiser and discharged their weapons and the man was struck once in the shoulder. His name has not been released.

During the exchange of gunfire, a man sleeping in a home nearby on Moraine Street was grazed in the arm by a round.

Both the alleged gunman and resident were transported to Boston Medical Center – South (Brockton), with non-life threatening injuries.

The man accused of shooting at police was then taken to a Boston hospital for further treatment.

The two Brockton Police officers were transported to the South Shore Hospital as a precaution.

Troopers from the Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit, the MSP Crime Scene Services Section (CSSS), the MSP Firearms Identification Section (FIS), the MSP Collision Reconstruction and Analysis Section (CARS), and the MSP Chemist were dispatched to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Police say a handgun with an obliterated serial number was found on the ground in front of 115 Moraine St.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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