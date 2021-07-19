EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a man died while operating a forklift in Everett on Monday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the 38-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, was working alone on a forklift hydraulic system when the machine collapsed on him, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven A. Mazzie.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating.

No further details were released.

