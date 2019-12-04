DA: NH brothers told Dracut man to ‘go back to Africa’ after shoving him through glass window, brutally beating him

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire brothers randomly attacked a Dracut man, shoved him through a window, and brutally beat him before telling him to “go back to Africa” during a violent assault in September, prosecutors allege.

Jeremy Stephenson, 36, of Plaistow, and James Stephenson, 39, of Salem, were arraigned this week in Middlesex Superior Court in connection with an alleged assault outside Palace Pizza on Sept. 27 that left a 22-year-old man with serious injuries, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett.

The victim was walking through the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Mammoth Road when the Stephensons got out of their car and allegedly punched the man and hurled racial slurs at him as he walked down the sidewalk.

Prosecutors say the brothers then shoved the victim through a plate glass window and continued to pummel him on the ground.

While on the ground, the victim grabbed a shard of broken glass and stabbed Jeremy Stephenson in self-defense, causing him to flee the scene, according to investigators.

James Stephenson reportedly became enraged and made racial threats, allegedly stating, “You should go back to Africa.”

When called before a grand jury, Jeremy Stephenson perjured himself regarding three separate facts related to the investigation, prosecutors said.

Jeremy Stephenson was indicted in November on charges including violation of constitutional rights with bodily injury, assault and battery to intimidate with bodily injury, and three counts of perjury.

James Stephenson was indicted on charges of violation of constitutional rights with bodily injury, assault and battery to intimidate with bodily injury, and wanton destruction of property.

Both defendants were released on personal recognizance with the condition that they stay away from and have no contact with the victim and witnesses.

They are due to appear in Lowell District Court on Dec. 19.

