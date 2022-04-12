LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Leominster on Monday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a crash outside the Walmart on Jungle Road around 7:30 p.m. found a pedestrian who had been struck by a truck, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the crash was hospitalized after their truck continued on up a small hill and slammed into a fence. There was no word on their condition.

Video from the scene showed officers taping off a section in front of the store, as well as around the truck. Detectives could also be seen photographing and bagging up evidence in the parking lot.

A Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council accident reconstruction team is assisting state and local police with the investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

