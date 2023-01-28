The Holyoke Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office is currently conducting a homicide investigation from a shooting that occurred earlier this evening at the Holyoke Mall.

Members of the Holyoke Police Department responded to the mall at approximately 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival a male victim was discovered at the scene and a suspect was immediately taken into custody.

The incident, which resulted in a fatality, occurred between two known parties. The victim was an innocent bystander to a confrontation between two other people. There is no ongoing public safety threat as it relates to this incident.

This is an active homicide investigation currently being conducted by the Holyoke Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden DA’s Office.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)