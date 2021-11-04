FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected armed robber is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Fall River convenience store owner last month, officials said.

A criminal complaint is set to be filed in Fall River District Court Thursday morning charging Nelson F. Coelho, 54, with murder, attempted armed and masked robbery, and carrying an illegal firearm, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Fall River police received a call on Oct. 18 around 10:30 p.m. from a person who had gone into Stop N Save on Rock Street to purchase food when they found the owner, Lal Kishor Mahaseth, 54, behind the counter with blood on his chest from an apparent gunshot wound, the DA’s office said.

First responders transported Mahaseth to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m.

Coelho is already in custody following his arrest on Oct. 26 in connection with a separate Fall River armed robbery, the DA’s office said.

He is additionally facing charges of armed and masked robbery, two counts of breaking and entering for a misdemeanor, and two counts of trespassing in connection with a robbery on Oct. 17 at the 7 Days Food Mart, which is just blocks away from the Stop N Save, the DA’s office added.

