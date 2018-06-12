DA: Suspected gunman arrested in fatal Brockton shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspected gunman in a drive-by shooting in Brockton Friday night that killed a 21-year-old man is expected to face a judge Tuesday, officials said.

Christopher T. Nogueira, 22, of Taunton, was arrested about 6:22 p.m. Monday by state troopers assigned to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s Office and Brockton police, a spokeswoman for Cruz’s Office said. Nogueira is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday in Brockton District Court.

Nogueira’s arrest came hours after Andrew Tymek, 21, of Brockton, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in connection with the 6:14 p.m. shooting on Arthur Street that killed 21-year-old Anthony S. Baker.

An investigation revealed the victim and Tymek were known to each other and there was an ongoing feud between them. Prosecutors say Nogueira fired the shots from a vehicle as Tymek drove by.

