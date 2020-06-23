DA: Suspicious death investigation underway after 23-year-old woman found shot in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Lowell, the Middlesex County District Attorney confirmed Tuesday night.

Authorities were called to a home on Coral Street around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot and 23-year-old Deija Mendez was found in her Chevrolet Tahoe suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a post on D.A. Marian Ryan’s Twitter page.

Mendez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is considered to be suspicious at this time and no suspect has been taken into custody.

“I was inside my house playing video games at the time this happened. I didn’t hear anything, not a single gunshot… nothing,” one neighbor said.

Those on the scene have told 7NEWS that the investigation centers around two vehicles, — Mendez’s Tahoe and a AAA tow truck that had been parked there for the duration.

“It is tough, it really is,” another neighbor said. “Even though you don’t know the person you feel for the family.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Lowell police at 978-459-8477.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Lowell Police are actively investigating the death of an adult female the occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. today at a location outside a Coral St. Residence. @LowellPD — DA Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) June 23, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)