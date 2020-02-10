DA: Taunton man dies after being run over by family member

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man died after he was accidentally run over by a vehicle being driven by a family member in Fall River on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian crash in the area of 748 Pleasant St. around 1 p.m. found an off-duty detective performing life-saving measures on a man in the street, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, 52-year-old Alan Moreau, was later pronounced dead at Charlton Memorial Hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and a 71-year-old family member had driven to Fall River in Moreau’s Kia to pick up a BMW from a tow shop in Fall River, the district attorney’s office said. Moreau was then following the family member home when they stopped the BMW because part of the pumper was rubbing against a tire.

The two men began working on the vehicle and pulling on the bumper to make sure the vehicle was safe to operate. The 71-year-old got back into the BMW and assumed Moreau had also gotten back into the Kia, according to investigators. Moreau was subsequently run over by the BMW.

The BMW driver told police that he thought the bumper had fallen off and that is what he ran over. He then discovered Moreau in the street. Investigators say witnesses at the scene corroborated the man’s statements.

No criminal charges have been filed. Foul play is not suspected.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)