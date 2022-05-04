SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager and a juvenile are facing criminal charges after authorities say they opened fire on an occupied vehicle in Somerville earlier this year.

Amanual Beshah, 19, of Malden, and a juvenile male were arraigned Tuesday on two counts of armed assault to murder, attempted assault and battery with a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Somerville Police Chief Charles Femino, and Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac said in a joint news release.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Mystic Avenue on Feb. 20 found a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s seated in a vehicle that had been struck by multiple gunshots, police said. Neither of the victims were hurt.

The victims told investigators that several males had allegedly walked up to their vehicle before opening fire at close range. They then fled the scene.

Beshah and the juvenile suspect were taken into custody after investigators reviewed surveillance footage and examined forensic evidence.

Both suspects are being held pending a dangerousness hearing and police believe other individuals were involved in this shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing.

