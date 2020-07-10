DA: Teenage boy dies in accidental drowning in Dunstable

DUNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy died in an accidental drowning Friday afternoon in the conservation pond, officials said.

Police officers responding to the pond off of Main Street around 4:15 p.m. for reports of a swimmer in distress pulled the boy from 13 feet of water around 6 p.m.

He was transported to a New Hampshire hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The swimmer had reportedly been swimming with friends in the pond when he became distressed and his friends lost sight of him in the water.

The boy’s friends were said to be distraught.

Joshua Mayer lives nearby and saw the emergency crews pull in.

“They said that it wasn’t good and he was lost in the water,” Mayer said.

His name will not be released.

