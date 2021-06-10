(WHDH) — The Westchester District Attorney’s Office in New York is reviewing the police-involved shooting that led to the death of a Massachusetts man more than 10 years ago.

Danroy Henry, Jr., known as DJ, was killed on Oct. 17, 2010, when officers shot at Henry’s moving vehicle, according to the DA’s office.

A former federal judge is assisting the DA’s office in reviewing the death of the 20-year-old Easton man, who attended Pace University.

Danroy Henry, Sr. and Angella Henry, the parents of DJ Henry, said: “In the 3,088 days since our son was killed, we have simply asked for an objective review of the absolute truth surrounding his killing. We welcome today’s news as a necessary and overdue step which we hope will lead to some more just outcome.”

The DA’s office is also reviewing the fatal police-involved shooting of Kenneth Chamberlain, Sr., a 68-year-old former United States Marine, who was shot and killed in his home on November 19, 2011.

“For the families of Kenneth Chamberlain and DJ Henry, the pain of their loss has not gone away over the past 10 years, nor have the questions they have about why their loved ones were killed,” DA Miriam E. Rocah said. “The Chamberlain and Henry families and many members of the Westchester community have asked me to review the circumstances of the shootings, the investigation and charging decisions by the DA’s Office, and the grand juries’ decision not to return indictments in either case. Today, I am announcing that I will do exactly that.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)