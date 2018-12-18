DA: Worker dies after falling down elevator shaft in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A construction worker died Tuesday morning after falling down an elevator shaft in Haverhill, authorities said.

Officers responding to a construction site at 98 Essex St. just before 10:30 a.m. found a 41-year-old man who appeared to have fallen down an elevator shaft, according to Carrie Kimball Monahan, a spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is assisting state and local police with an investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

