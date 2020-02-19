Dad shocked after school sends daughter home with booklet suggesting 101 bizarre alternatives to sex

(WHDH) — The father of a 14-year-old girl was reportedly “shocked” after she returned from school with a booklet that was filled with 101 bizarre alternatives to having sex, including “sucking each other’s toes” or buying “nice underwear” for your significant other.

Carl Lawrence told The Sun that his daughter, Emma, recently came home from high school in Greater Manchester, England, with a pamphlet titled “101 Ways To Show Someone You Love Them Without Having Sex.”

Lawrence said he was stunned to see “propose marriage” and “tell them they are beautiful even if they look rough” among the suggestions listed in the handout that was passed out by Emma’s teacher.

“I understand children need to be made aware of the world, but should we really be promoting fetishes in Year Nine? I don’t think so,” Lawrence told the news outlet.

The leaflet, which was produced by Spectrum and Community Health CIC, also suggested that students “nibble ears” or “go on a love boat” rather than having sex.

“You don’t know if you like it until you try it,” Emma’s teacher reportedly said when students raised questions about the activities suggested in the booklet.

In a statement obtained by The Sun, Spectrum and Community Health CIC said its goal is to “provide information and support to young people throughout their high school journey, helping them to make safer choices.”

Other suggestions included:

Drive for two hours to see them for one

Walk a thousand miles for one of their smiles

Each suck one end of a long piece of spaghetti

Buy them a piece of the moon

Touch and caress them

Give them a pet name

Cuddle at the cinema

For more, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)