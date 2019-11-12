D’Amici’s Bakery abruptly closes all locations

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - D’Amici’s abruptly closed all of its bakery locations on Monday due to mounting “overwhelming” struggles and “hidden” issues, the owners announced.

“For two years now, my husband and I poured everything we had in that business. It was our dream and we worked every day as hard as we could to make it work,” D’Amici’s owner Sandrine Coyer wrote in a Facebook post. “Sadly, this business and the struggles it was having became so overwhelming that we could barely survive anymore.”

Employees at the bakery’s locations in Lynn, Melrose, and Reading told the Lynn Daily Item that Coyer sent them a text message around 4 a.m., informing them that they were out of a job and that the business would not be reopening.

A sign on the door of the store in Lynn read, “Sorry we are closed. Out of business.”

When Coyer and her husband took over the business two years ago, they discovered things that had been “hidden” from them, she wrote in the post on the bakery’s official business page.

“These issues condemned us as soon as we took over. We tried until the last day, but we met a dead end,” Coyer’s post read. “There were no alternatives for us otherwise, trust me, we would have done anything else.”

D’Amici’s first opened in 1993 and the sudden closure came as a shock to some employees, according to the newspaper.

“They were really struggling,” an unnamed employee told the newspaper. “Sometimes employees’ checks would bounce.”

“We are truly sorry for everyone this is impacting and there are no words that could possibly make anyone feel better,” Coyer wrote in the post. “Thank you for everyone, customers and staff, that made this journey bearable for us and we will never forget that. We’re sorry for letting you down.”

While heartbroken, Coyer also noted that it’s time to focus on family and moving forward in the best way possible.

Montilio’s Bakery told the newspaper that they would offer work to the dozens who were let go if help is needed during the holiday season.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)