BOSTON (WHDH) - Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston has a goal of raising over one million dollars this Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving each year and celebrates giving back to loved ones and the community.

“Having a united day with a common purpose regardless of where you are in the country is really inspiring and it just shows the power of philanthropy and the power of individuals and the impact we can all make when we work together,” said Melany Duval, Senior Vice President at Dana-Farber.

On Tuesday, Dana-Farber is running a donation match program, so all donations to the center will be doubled.

Giving Tuesday also encourages acts of kindness other than monetary donations, including paying for the next customer’s order, leaving a gift card at a gas pump or in a shopping basket, or leaving an online review for a local business.

