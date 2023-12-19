BOSTON (WHDH) - Patients and staff at Dana Farber Cancer Institute will be wearing masks again for the foreseeable future.

The hospital said they will require everyone to wear face coverings due to the current high rates of respirator illnesses.

Officials said they will lift the mask requirement when the number of infections is lower.

According to the latest data from the state’s Department of Public Health, more than 15 percent of emergency room visits in Massachusetts over the past week were due to respiratory illnesses including COVID-19, the flu, and RSV.

These illnesses also accounted for more than 17 percent of all hospital admissions.

