Danvers photographer taking socially distant Easter bunny photos to raise money for front line workers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Easter Bunny was spotted in Davers over the weekend!

Photographer Amie Keefe and her husband Jon made the rounds to more than 20 families to pose for special socially distant Easter photos all for a good cause.

Keefe had to improvise when her Easter photoshoot plans got shut down due to the coronavirus emergency.

“It went well,” she said. “The kids loved it.”

So, she dressed her husband up in a bunny suit and made trips to 22 families over the weekend and has already booked 50 more sessions.

Jon Keefe said this isn’t something he normally would have done, but that he was happy to be part of this special project.

“It’s just an opportunity to I think one be supportive of my wife and her business but two, to find a way to break the tension of what’s going on with everybody being stuck at home.”

All she asks is that people make free-will donations which she will then use to buy restaurant gift cards for first responders and front line workers in her area.

“So far we’ve raised $1,000 so, I don’t know. We’ll see what it bring in. But, hopefully, the goal will be $2,000.”

Kristen McCllarkey said her family had a blast participating in the fun fundraiser.

“I saw it as an opportunity to get dressed up and feel good,” she said. “You know, we’ve all been home.”

Though not everyone enjoyed the shenanigans — the bunny startled a family dog.

“She was barking at it because she thought it was a gigantic bunny that was going to eat me and Libby,” one little boy said.

The bunny –Jon– thankfully was able to roll with the punches.

“It was something that a lot of kids are typically doing this time of year and weren’t able to do it, and we were able to at least bring that for the young people and it was great,” Jon said.

The families said this was the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

