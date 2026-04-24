DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Danvers police said they are searching for a man in his 40’s who has autism in the town Friday evening.

Sky 7 HD captured the large police presence outside of the Liberty Tree Mall. Both Massachusetts State Police and local police, as well as fire officials are on scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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