DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 100 people came to a unity vigil in Danvers after hazing and hate graffiti scandals at local schools rocked the town over the past several weeks.

Parents called for action after reports that a Danvers hockey player told schools officials in 2020 that he was repeatedly hit in the face with a sex toy when he refused to shout a racial slur and was touched inappropriately while his teammates stripped, but officials did not inform the public. The School Committee ultimately voted not to place the superintendent on leave.

And police are investigating after finding homophobic and racist statements alongside two swastikas in a student bathroom at Holten Richmond Middle School. Danvers faith leaders held the vigil to promote unity in the town.

“I came because I hope that by praying together, by the community all coming together, we can have a different answer and start the healing process,” said parent Joclyne Djoko.

