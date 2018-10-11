Dartmouth College sees spike in hand, foot and mouth disease

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College says 50 of its students have fallen ill with hand, foot and mouth disease.

WMUR-TV reports that the college has set up a temporary infirmary and a 24-hour hotline for sick students since the spike started two weeks ago. Health officials say there is currently a nationwide spike in patients suffering from the illness.

Saliva and other bodily fluids spread the disease. The disease’s symptoms include a high fever and sores on the inside of the mouth or lips.

Those with hand, foot and mouth disease can be contagious for up to 10 days even though symptoms typically last a few days.

The disease is typically common in children.