Dartmouth police investigating after woman claims she was videotaped in bathroom of nail salon

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Dartmouth are investigating after a woman reported that she was secretly videotaped while using the bathroom at a nail salon in the town, officials said.

A customer of Fantastic Nails on State Road contacted law enforcement last month and stated that an employee had videotaped her while she was using the bathroom, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

Based on evidence gathered in recent weeks, police say they requested a hearing for the alleged suspect, 31-year-old Nam Trang.

No additional information was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)