DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Dartmouth are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a Walmart.

Officials said the men shoplifted before assaulting a female employee and driving away in a white Honda.

Police added that the suspects crashed the car and then ran away.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two men are asked to call police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)