DAs Rollins, Ryan to sue ICE to prevent arrests at Bay State courthouses

BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins and Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan will file a federal lawsuit Monday aimed at preventing ICE agents from arresting people on civil immigration matters at Bay State courthouses.

Rollins and Ryan will join prosecutors, public defenders, and other community groups in filing the lawsuit to “address U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s police and practice of arresting people at courthouses on civil immigration matters,” Ryan announced in a statement Monday morning.

“ICE’s policy is undermining the work of the justice system as a whole,” the announcement read. “Prosecutors are forced to abandon cases because many victims and witnesses are deterred from appearing in court. The policy also makes it more difficult to obtain defendants’ appearance in court.”

The lawsuit will be announced at an 11 a.m. news conference at Goodwin Proctor on Northern Avenue in Boston.

Rollins and Ryan are expected to speak at the conference, as are Committee for Public Counsel Services Director Wendy Wayne, Chelsea Collaborative Executive Director Gladys Vega, and Lawyers for Civil Rights Executive Director Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal.

The announcement of the suit comes less than a week after a Newton judge was indicted and suspended for allegedly conspiring with a court officer to let a twice-deported drug suspect evade an ICE officer by letting them escape out the back door of a courthouse in 2018.

