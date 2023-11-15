BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have shut down Route 3 in both directions in Billerica after a crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday morning, including a fuel tanker truck.

Massachusetts State Police said both troopers and Billerica firefighters were called to Route 3 northbound for the crash around 10 a.m.

According to authorities, the crash involved a tanker truck that was said to be carrying “several thousand gallons of fuel.”

Dashcam video shared with 7NEWS showed what appeared to be a pickup truck attempt to switch lanes on Route 3 before striking a passing SUV, then spinning out and crashing into the tanker truck. The tanker then ended up on its side, swinging around on the roadway before coming to a complete stop.

All lanes of traffic in both directions were closed as a result, with police redirecting northbound traffic at Exit 76 and southbound traffic at Exit 79.

Flying over the scene, SKY7-HD spotted the tanker on its side around 10:30 a.m., with the truck taking up three lanes and the breakdown area as fluid continued to leak out of it and into the roadway’s median.

In an advisory, the MassDOT added that ramps from I-495 to Route 3 southbound were also closed as a result of the crash.

State police later confirmed the driver of the tanker that crashed as well as the driver of another vehicle involved in the crash both suffered minor injuries.

