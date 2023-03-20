DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than two decades ago a gruesome double murder at a Boston home shook the city. Police found a baby alive inside the house – a dresser drawer appears to have shielded her from the violence. The case is still unsolved. And that baby girl – all grown up – is speaking to Just One Station. 7’s Juliana Mazza has the story.

Giannia Wilson carries the pain of never knowing her mom.

She can only visit her unmarked grave.

“This is the closest I’m gonna get to her,” Giannia Wilson said.

Shakonda Wilson, and her boyfriend William Haynesworth, Junior were killed more than twenty years ago inside this Dorchester home.

Police found six-month-old Giannia unharmed.

“The baby was found in the crib. Apparently, there was a drawer, a bureau drawer had been thrown over the baby,” Boston Police said in a 1999 news conference.

“I was crying. I was crying. I was crying in my crib. They heard me crying and then they discovered me. They said I had respiratory distress. But other than that, I was perfectly fine,” Giannia said.

Giannia believes her mother covered her with that drawer to save her life.

“I always grew up thinking my mom was trying to hide me. She was fighting for me. I’m pretty sure she told me that she would come right back,” Giannia said.

Now Gianna cherishes the few pictures she has of her mom.

“This is my first Christmas with her,” Giannia said.

And this stuffed animal found with her.

“This is my Tigger. He’s been with me ever since so I hold onto him,” Giannia said.

And she holds on to hope the killer will be caught.

“That’s just one big open wound. It’s awful. It’s an awful feeling. It’s, it’s saddening, It’s sickening. Something like this shouldn’t go unanswered for so long. She was my mom. She was somebody’s daughter. She was somebody’s friend. She mattered,” Giannia said.

Giannia is sharing her story all these years later to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

She believes her mom hid her from death. Now she wants to uncover the truth about who took her mom from her.

“I try to dedicate as much as I can of my life to her because without her I wouldn’t be here,” Giannia said.

Where does the investigation stand into what happened on Spencer Street?

The Suffolk County DA’s office tells us these murders are being actively investigated right now. And they hope the new attention Giannia is bringing to her mom’s case will help them solve it. Juliana Mazza, 7 News.

If you have any information about the murders of Shakonda Wilson and William Haynesworth, Junior call 617-343-4470 or text the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

