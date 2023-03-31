BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Athletic Association announced that three-time World Series champion and Hall of Famer David Ortiz will be the Grand Marshal of the upcoming Boston Marathon

The BAA announced Friday that Ortiz would lead the way on April 17, being driven from Hopkinton to the finish line in Boston as the marathon gets underway. Ortiz will also be on hand before Patriots’ Day, receiving the Patriots’ Award in the run-up to the race.

“Ortiz, whose rousing speech united Boston in the aftermath of April 15, 2013, returns ten years on to ceremonially guide the field of participants along the course,” the marathon organizers stated in a press release. “A leader on the Red Sox from 2003-2016, Ortiz embodied the strength and resilient spirit of Boston both on and off the playing field throughout his career.”

The 127th Boston Marathon is set to include some 30,000 entrants from 122 countries and all 50 U.S. states this year.

A full of list of events, including the itinerary for the Boston Marathon Expo, can be found here.

